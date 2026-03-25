Would ask our candidates to take lawyers with them to file nomination as many nominations cancelled in Assam: Mamata at north Bengal rally.
PTI | Maynaguri | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Would ask our candidates to take lawyers with them to file nomination as many nominations cancelled in Assam: Mamata at north Bengal rally.
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