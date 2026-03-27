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AIADMK Unveils Key Candidates for Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections

The AIADMK released its second list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, including sitting MLAs and former ministers. General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced candidates for 127 seats, with AIADMK contesting 169 of the 234 seats in alliance with the BJP, PMK, and AMMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:53 IST
AIADMK Unveils Key Candidates for Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections
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The AIADMK has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, retaining some sitting MLAs and including several former ministers. The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Notable candidates include Thachai N Ganesaraja running from the Tirunelveli constituency, a seat previously won by BJP's state chief Nainar Nagenthran in 2021. Other key nominees are former state minister B V Ramana for Tiruvallur and ex-minister Pollachi V Jayaraman for the Pollachi constituency.

The AIADMK, leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, plans to contest 169 out of 234 seats in the single-phase polls scheduled for April 23. The coalition includes the BJP, PMK, and AMMK.

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