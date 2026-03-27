AIADMK Unveils Key Candidates for Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections

The AIADMK has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, retaining some sitting MLAs and including several former ministers. The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Notable candidates include Thachai N Ganesaraja running from the Tirunelveli constituency, a seat previously won by BJP's state chief Nainar Nagenthran in 2021. Other key nominees are former state minister B V Ramana for Tiruvallur and ex-minister Pollachi V Jayaraman for the Pollachi constituency.

The AIADMK, leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, plans to contest 169 out of 234 seats in the single-phase polls scheduled for April 23. The coalition includes the BJP, PMK, and AMMK.