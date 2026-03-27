AIADMK Unveils Second Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Elections

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu announced its second list of candidates for the April 23 Assembly elections on Friday, retaining a number of sitting MLAs as well as including former ministers and senior party members in its lineup. This move strategically positions the AIADMK as a strong force within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections.

The list, revealed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, covers 127 assembly seats, including the Tirunelveli constituency, previously won by BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran in 2021. Notably, Thanjai N Ganesaraja, a seasoned party member, has been chosen for the southern constituency. Nagenthran declared his intention to contest from the Sattur seat in Virudhunagar district.

Among those nominated are former state minister B V Ramana for Tiruvallur and ex-minister Pollachi V Jayaraman, who is set to defend his seat in Pollachi. Maduranthakam MLA Maragadam Kumaravel has also been renominated. The AIADMK plans to contest 169 out of the 234 available assembly segments, with NDA allies such as the BJP, PMK, and AMMK backing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)