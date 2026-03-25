SC issues show cause to Gurugram Police officials for shoddy probe into 3-year-old's rape, asks why action shouldn't be taken against them.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues show cause to Gurugram Police officials for shoddy probe into 3-year-old's rape, asks why action shouldn't be taken against them.
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