SC directs Gurugram district judge to entrust three-year-old's rape case to senior woman judicial officer presiding over POCSO court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs Gurugram district judge to entrust three-year-old's rape case to senior woman judicial officer presiding over POCSO court.
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