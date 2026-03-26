Justice Served: Death Sentence in Rare Child Assault Case

In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court in Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced a man to death for the horrific crime of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The verdict came five years after the assault took place, marking it as a 'rarest of rare' case.

The court's decision was delivered by fast-track judge Rohit Lal Panda after thorough examination of 13 witnesses, as informed by special public prosecutor Siba Prasad Mishra. The prosecution argued that 31-year-old Kesab Nahak, related distantly to the victim, committed the heinous crime after luring the child with chocolates.

According to reports, the assault occurred on September 21, 2021, in an isolated location within Polasara police limits. Authorities said the girl survived the attack, thanks to nearby children who alerted her family. The victim required extensive medical treatment, underscoring the brutality of the crime.