Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:21 IST
Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.
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