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Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:21 IST
Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.

Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip on May 14 and 15, White House says, after delay due to Iran war, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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