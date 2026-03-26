Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Tango with China
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to reschedule his state visit to China, meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14-15. This visit, delayed due to the Iran conflict, will later be reciprocated by Xi's visit to Washington, as preparations for these significant events are underway.
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the rescheduling of a significant state visit to China, aimed for May 14 and 15, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip, previously postponed due to tensions arising from the Iran war, is expected to be pivotal in international diplomacy.
Trump revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping would reciprocate by visiting Washington later in the year. This mutual interaction emphasizes both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations amidst global challenges.
"Our representatives are finalizing preparations for these historic visits," Trump shared on Truth Social, highlighting the importance and anticipation surrounding these engagements. Expect this diplomatic dialogue to be carefully watched, given its potential global ripple effects.
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