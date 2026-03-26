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Trump envoy confirms 15-point ceasefire plan has been presented to Iran, indicates 'strong possibility' deal can happen, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:46 IST
Trump envoy confirms 15-point ceasefire plan has been presented to Iran, indicates 'strong possibility' deal can happen, reports AP.

Trump envoy confirms 15-point ceasefire plan has been presented to Iran, indicates 'strong possibility' deal can happen, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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