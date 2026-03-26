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Trump says Iran is allowing some oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz as a sign of good faith for talks, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:43 IST
Trump says Iran is allowing some oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz as a sign of good faith for talks, reports AP.

Trump says Iran is allowing some oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz as a sign of good faith for talks, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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