Trump says Iran is allowing some oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz as a sign of good faith for talks, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:43 IST
Trump says Iran is allowing some oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz as a sign of good faith for talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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