Balen Shan: Nepal's Youngest PM and Gen Z Icon Revolutionizes Politics

Balen Shan, a charismatic blend of rapper, engineer, and Gen Z icon, has made history as Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister. At 35, he's also the first from the Madhes region to lead the nation, toppling the coalition government of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

Renowned for his unique style and deep connection with Nepal's youth, Balen's journey to political prominence began with his work as the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor, where he implemented substantial reforms and urban beautification projects. His past as a rapper, creating satirical social commentary through music, remains part of his captivating persona.

Balen's leadership promises change, challenging traditional political dynamics. His party manifesto focuses on digital governance, public service reform, and maintaining cultural heritage amid urban development. As a leading voice for youth and social justice, Balen continues to inspire with his vision for a progressive Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)