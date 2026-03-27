TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains sitting MLAs.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains sitting MLAs.
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