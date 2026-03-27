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Delhi Assembly’s Warning to AAP Leaders on 'Phansi-ghar' Controversy

The Delhi Assembly issued a warning to AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, due to their non-appearance before the Privileges Committee concerning the 'Phansi-ghar' issue. Despite potential contempt charges, the assembly opted for a warning, stressing the gravity of the leaders' actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:59 IST
Delhi Assembly’s Warning to AAP Leaders on 'Phansi-ghar' Controversy
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has issued a formal warning to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, notably former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the controversial 'Phansi-ghar' issue.

A report from the Privileges Committee highlighted their failure to appear for a required inquiry.

Despite the possibility of imposing stricter penalties, the assembly settled on a warning, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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