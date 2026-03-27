Export tax on diesel and ATF to yield Rs 1,500 crore in a fortnight: CBIC chairman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:12 IST
Export tax on diesel and ATF to yield Rs 1,500 crore in a fortnight: CBIC chairman.
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