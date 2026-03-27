Easter Peace: JEE (Main) Rescheduled for Christian Observance

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced on Friday that the Central Government will reschedule the JEE (Main) 2026 examination for students unable to attend on April 5, Easter Sunday.

This decision comes amid concerns from the Christian community, whose Holy Week observance coincides with the exam schedule. Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted his communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address the issue.

Students seeking a change of exam date need to email their request to jeemain.query@nta.ac.in by March 28, 2026. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had previously urged exam rescheduling, as Holy Week includes significant religious events like Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)