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Easter Peace: JEE (Main) Rescheduled for Christian Observance

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced the rescheduling of the JEE (Main) 2026 exams for candidates unable to attend on April 5, which coincides with Easter Sunday. This decision followed appeals from the Christian community and was facilitated by communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:04 IST
Easter Peace: JEE (Main) Rescheduled for Christian Observance
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced on Friday that the Central Government will reschedule the JEE (Main) 2026 examination for students unable to attend on April 5, Easter Sunday.

This decision comes amid concerns from the Christian community, whose Holy Week observance coincides with the exam schedule. Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted his communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address the issue.

Students seeking a change of exam date need to email their request to jeemain.query@nta.ac.in by March 28, 2026. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had previously urged exam rescheduling, as Holy Week includes significant religious events like Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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