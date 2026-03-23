Global Financial Strategies: Unveiling Major Moves in Telecom, AI, and Energy Sectors

Poste Italiane has made a bold move by launching a 10.8 billion euro offer to acquire Telecom Italia, signaling a significant consolidation in the telecommunications sector.

London's Air Street Capital is betting big on artificial intelligence, raising $232 million for its latest fund, swelling its assets to approximately $400 million.

Amid the geopolitical unrest in Iran, EDF, a leading British energy supplier, warns of potential increases in household debt due to rising energy prices. Additionally, new regulations will require UK companies to reveal the backers of political donations to strengthen transparency and prevent foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)