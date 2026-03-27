Tax cuts on petrol, diesel aimed to reduce under recoveries of OMCs and ensure prices do not rise for common man: CBIC chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:18 IST
Tax cuts on petrol, diesel aimed to reduce under recoveries of OMCs and ensure prices do not rise for common man: CBIC chief.
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- under-recoveries
- consumers
- stabilize
- energy
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