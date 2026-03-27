Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warns that Israeli attacks on Iran 'will escalate and expand,' reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warns that Israeli attacks on Iran 'will escalate and expand,' reports AP.
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- Israel
- Iran
- Israel Katz
- Defense Minister
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- escalation
- Middle East
- tension
- conflict
- AP
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