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Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warns that Israeli attacks on Iran 'will escalate and expand,' reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warns that Israeli attacks on Iran 'will escalate and expand,' reports AP.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warns that Israeli attacks on Iran 'will escalate and expand,' reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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