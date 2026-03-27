Situation in many countries is bad due to West Asia war; in India, we are managing it well: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:33 IST
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Situation in many countries is bad due to West Asia war; in India, we are managing it well: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.
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