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India has prior experience in dealing with global disruptions like the current one caused by West Asia conflict: Modi after meeting CMs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:37 IST
India has prior experience in dealing with global disruptions like the current one caused by West Asia conflict: Modi after meeting CMs.
  • Country:
  • India

India has prior experience in dealing with global disruptions like the current one caused by West Asia conflict: Modi after meeting CMs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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