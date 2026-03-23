Dangote Refinery Fuels African Markets Amid Global Disruptions

Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery is stepping up gasoline exports across Africa, adjusting to disrupted energy flows due to the conflict in the Middle East. This shift has curbed the traditional fuel supply routes that long dominated West African markets.

According to tanker-tracking firm Kpler, Nigeria's clean petroleum product exports, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and jet fuel, have increased to about 214,000 barrels per day in March, up from an average of 100,000 bpd in February. Shipments to other African nations have surged to approximately 90,000 bpd from 38,000 bpd previously.

The Dangote refinery, at a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has completed the sale of 12 cargoes of premium motor spirits, totalling 456,000 metric tons, to international traders. These shipments, destined for countries like Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo, signify Dangote's first gasoline exports since reaching full capacity last February.

(With inputs from agencies.)