Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:53 IST
Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi.
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