Viksit Bharat requires collective effort, 1.4 billion citizens must work hard and stand united to face global challenges: PM Modi in Noida.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:34 IST
Viksit Bharat requires collective effort, 1.4 billion citizens must work hard and stand united to face global challenges: PM Modi in Noida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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