During COVID period, some people spread rumours, lied about vaccines; people rejected such politics during elections: PM Modi in Noida.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:42 IST
During COVID period, some people spread rumours, lied about vaccines; people rejected such politics during elections: PM Modi in Noida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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