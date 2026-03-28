BJP wants to blur line between Bengali, Bangladeshis to import their hateful Assam-style detention camp model into Bengal: TMC.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:33 IST
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BJP wants to blur line between Bengali, Bangladeshis to import their hateful Assam-style detention camp model into Bengal: TMC.
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