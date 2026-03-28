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Andhra Assembly unanimously passes resolution asking Centre to accord legal sanctity, legitimacy for greenfield city Amaravati as capital.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:38 IST
Andhra Assembly unanimously passes resolution asking Centre to accord legal sanctity, legitimacy for greenfield city Amaravati as capital.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Assembly unanimously passes resolution asking Centre to accord legal sanctity, legitimacy for greenfield city Amaravati as capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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