I appeal to all fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours: PM Modi on West Asia war in 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:22 IST
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I appeal to all fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours: PM Modi on West Asia war in 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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