TN polls: Vijay releases list of TVK candidates, actor-politician to contest from Perambur,Trichy East, says it will be 'C Joseph Vijay'.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
TN polls: Vijay releases list of TVK candidates, actor-politician to contest from Perambur,Trichy East, says it will be 'C Joseph Vijay'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- elections
- Tamil Nadu
- Perambur
- Trichy East
- actor
- candidate list
- C Joseph Vijay
- TVK
- politician
ALSO READ
AIADMK Announces Third Candidate List Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election
AIADMK Unveils Third Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Czech Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Factory Arson Linked to Activist Group
Blaze Erupts at Bhiwandi Factory: No Casualties Reported
Iran's Heavy Water Plant and Steel Factory Strikes: No Radiation Threat