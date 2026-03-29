Entire nation started talking about Assam's development after BJP came to power in 2016: Party chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire nation started talking about Assam's development after BJP came to power in 2016: Party chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Assam
- development
- BJP
- 2016
- elections
- Nitin Nabin
- Tinsukia
- poll rally
- nationwide
- leadership
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