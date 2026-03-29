Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders opposing SIR to protect infiltrators: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
PTI | Sonitpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders opposing SIR to protect infiltrators: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Assam
- infiltrators
- SIR
- elections
- Dhekiajuli
- political rally
- security
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