TN polls: DMK manifesto promises increasing annual income ceiling on CM Heath Insurance to Rs 5 lakh; sum assured to Rs 10 lakh.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
TN polls: DMK manifesto promises increasing annual income ceiling on CM Heath Insurance to Rs 5 lakh; sum assured to Rs 10 lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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