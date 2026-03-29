DMK manifesto: CM Stalin promises increasing paddy procurement to Rs 3500 per quintal; sugarcane procurement price to Rs 4500 per tonne.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK manifesto: CM Stalin promises increasing paddy procurement to Rs 3500 per quintal; sugarcane procurement price to Rs 4500 per tonne.
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