BJP stoking fight among all sections of society, wants to loot country taking advantage of such situation: WB CM at poll rally in Belda.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP stoking fight among all sections of society, wants to loot country taking advantage of such situation: WB CM at poll rally in Belda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- West Bengal
- Chief Minister
- political rally
- division
- exploit
- belda
- election
- society
- accusation
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