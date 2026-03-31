PM Modi put northeast at centre of development, his gift of semiconductor unit will Assam on global map: Fadnavis at poll rally in Jorhat.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi put northeast at centre of development, his gift of semiconductor unit will Assam on global map: Fadnavis at poll rally in Jorhat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM Modi
- development
- northeast
- Assam
- Fadnavis
- semiconductor
- global map
- poll rally
- Jorhat
- progress
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