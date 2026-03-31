Why shouldn't BJP be chargesheeted for deleting lakhs of genuine voters, engineering riots, stopping Bengal's funds: Mamata in Bankura.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Why shouldn't BJP be chargesheeted for deleting lakhs of genuine voters, engineering riots, stopping Bengal's funds: Mamata in Bankura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- chargesheet
- riots
- Bengal
- Bankura
- voters
- deletion
- funds
- accountability
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