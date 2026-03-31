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Senior bureaucrat Chanchal Kumar appointed as Information and Broadcasting Secretary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:27 IST
Senior bureaucrat Chanchal Kumar appointed as Information and Broadcasting Secretary.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior bureaucrat Chanchal Kumar appointed as Information and Broadcasting Secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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