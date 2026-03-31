Russian ship carrying 730,000 barrels of oil arrives in Cuba, the first such shipment following the US energy blockade, reports AP.
PTI | Cuba | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:22 IST
Russian ship carrying 730,000 barrels of oil arrives in Cuba, the first such shipment following the US energy blockade, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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