In Tiruvarur, Stalin underlines 'Naan Muthalvan' skill development-job facilitation plan's success, Rs 1,000 assistance for college students.
PTI | Tiruvarur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In Tiruvarur, Stalin underlines 'Naan Muthalvan' skill development-job facilitation plan's success, Rs 1,000 assistance for college students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Digital Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir's Education Sector
Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled
Laos Advances Responsible Business Education to Integrate Human Rights and Labour Standards into Curriculum
Shiksha Kranti: Punjab's Education Evolution
NZ Resets Vocational Education: Four NZIST Polytechnics to Go Independent in 2027 Reform