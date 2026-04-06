Cong concocted allegations against my wife using false info from Pak social media group: Assam CM on opposition's charge against family.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong concocted allegations against my wife using false info from Pak social media group: Assam CM on opposition's charge against family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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