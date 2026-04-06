Cong takes myopic view to facilitate graft, BJP plans long-term development: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam's Bhabanipur-Sorbhog.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:43 IST
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Cong takes myopic view to facilitate graft, BJP plans long-term development: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam's Bhabanipur-Sorbhog.
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