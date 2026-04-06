Congress MP K Sudhakaran Advocates for Ramesh Chennithala as CM Candidate

In a recent political development, Congress MP K Sudhakaran has expressed his support for senior leader Ramesh Chennithala as the chief ministerial candidate should the United Democratic Front (UDF) come to power in the April 9 assembly polls.

Sudhakaran, addressing reporters, emphasized that leaders are entitled to voice their preferences when it comes to selecting a candidate for the top post. He reaffirmed his stance despite differing opinions, including Rahul Gandhi's preference for having a woman as Kerala's Chief Minister.

Amidst ongoing speculations, Sudhakaran also commented on the possibility of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan going into political exile if the UDF faces defeat. Wishing to avoid such an outcome, Sudhakaran expressed his hope for a favorable election result to prevent Satheesan from keeping his word to exit politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)