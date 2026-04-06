BJP's Journey: A Commitment to Nation First and Development
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the BJP's foundational values of nationalism and development during BJP Foundation Day celebrations. Alongside Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Khandu lauded the party's evolution into a movement focused on governance and innovation, driving India's progress through impactful policies and reforms.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to nationalism and development at the BJP Foundation Day celebrations in Namsai district.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed the party's progress over 47 years, highlighting significant policies like GST, Digital India, and Ayushman Bharat that have reshaped India's economic landscape.
Both leaders underscored the importance of the Northeast's development and the continuing role of BJP's grassroots workers in nation-building. The BJP Foundation Day is celebrated annually on April 6 to recognize the party's dedication to public service and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Amidst Allegations of Corruption in Andhra Pradesh's Capital Development
Foundation Laid for Rs 225 Crore Development at Basara Temple
Karnataka Deputy CM Questions Kerala's Development Under LDF Rule
Odisha Revamps Special Development Councils Leadership
Modi Advocates for Stability and Development in Assam Amidst Election Rally