BJP's Journey: A Commitment to Nation First and Development

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to nationalism and development at the BJP Foundation Day celebrations in Namsai district.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed the party's progress over 47 years, highlighting significant policies like GST, Digital India, and Ayushman Bharat that have reshaped India's economic landscape.

Both leaders underscored the importance of the Northeast's development and the continuing role of BJP's grassroots workers in nation-building. The BJP Foundation Day is celebrated annually on April 6 to recognize the party's dedication to public service and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)