Punjab Government Steps Up: Relief for Farmers After Unseasonal Storms

In response to the extensive crop damage caused by unseasonal weather across Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday that the state government has initiated a crop loss assessment. This move aims to provide compensation to farmers who have been affected by the recent storms, encompassing rain and hail.

Mann's announcement follows mounting pressure from farmers and political leaders. On Sunday, farmers across districts like Amritsar, Bathinda, and Muktsar demanded government intervention to address the crop destruction caused by heavy rains and hail, urging for a thorough assessment and corresponding relief.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has also advocated for a relief package by writing to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This push highlights the pressing need for governmental support as Punjab grapples with the aftermath of active Western Disturbances that brought unexpected climatic turmoil from March 30 onwards.