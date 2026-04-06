SC issues notice to Centre, others on plea to ensure stray cattle is kept away from national and state highways across India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Centre, others on plea to ensure stray cattle is kept away from national and state highways across India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- road safety
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- traffic
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