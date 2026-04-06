Cong sings to Pakistan's tune, this connection has adversely affected nation: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam's Bhabanipur-Sorbhog.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong sings to Pakistan's tune, this connection has adversely affected nation: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam's Bhabanipur-Sorbhog.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Pakistan
- Congress
- Assam
- elections
- India
- politics
- Narendra Modi
- poll rally
- Bhabanipur-Sorbhog
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