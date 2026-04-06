At a time when elections are taking place in five states, we can see a new energy in party: PM Modi at BJP foundation day event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:54 IST
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At a time when elections are taking place in five states, we can see a new energy in party: PM Modi at BJP foundation day event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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