Seven foreign nationals, including Ukrainians, accused of breaching national security brought to court on completion of their NIA custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven foreign nationals, including Ukrainians, accused of breaching national security brought to court on completion of their NIA custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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