UPA govt deported 88,792 infiltrators in 8 years; only 2,566 sent back in 5 years since 2014 under Modi's rule: Cong chief Kharge in Assam.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:36 IST
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UPA govt deported 88,792 infiltrators in 8 years; only 2,566 sent back in 5 years since 2014 under Modi's rule: Cong chief Kharge in Assam.
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