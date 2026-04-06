Assam's Tea Tribes: Caught in Political Crossfire

Union Minister J P Nadda slammed the Congress for exploiting Assam's tea tribes as a mere 'vote bank', accusing the party of neglecting their welfare since colonial times. He rallied support for BJP's Doomdooma candidate Rupesh Gowala, criticizing Congress's record on immigration and social welfare.

Nadda alleged that Congress facilitated illegal immigration, providing infiltrators with legal documents for political appeasement. Praising the tea tribes for resisting such infiltration, he affirmed BJP's stance on reclaiming land from illegal immigrants and upholding national security.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Nadda spoke on advancements in Assam under PM Narendra Modi's governance, from better infrastructure to increased educational opportunities. He expressed confidence in BJP-led NDA's reelection and outlined future goals, including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and flood mitigation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)