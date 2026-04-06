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Rahul Gandhi Targets Puducherry Government, Promises Sweeping Reforms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Puducherry government of corruption, highlighted fake drug manufacturing issues, and promised major reforms if elected. Proposed initiatives include free bus travel for women, job creation, and healthcare. He emphasized local governance and claimed the BJP governs by remote control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi Targets Puducherry Government, Promises Sweeping Reforms
Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a strong critique of the current AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry, alleging rampant corruption, particularly a '30 percent commission' and mismanagement in liquor licensing.

Speaking at a rally, Gandhi described the manufacturing of counterfeit drugs as a 'murderous act' impacting national health and called for urgent action.

Outlining the Congress party's promises, Gandhi proposed free bus travel for women, substantial monthly support for unemployed youth, and enhanced job opportunities, alongside pledging comprehensive healthcare coverage for all families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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